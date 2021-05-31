Global Dimethyl Ether Market is estimated to account for US$ 15.0 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimethyl ether is an organic compound. It is a colorless gas. Dimethyl ether is sometimes called methoxymethane. It is widely used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries and as an aerosol propellant as well.

Dimethyl ether is a synthetic second generation biofuel (BioDME), which can be produced from lignocellulosic biomass. It is a synthetically produced alternative to diesel for use in specially designed compression ignition diesel engines. Dimethyl ether (DME) has been noticed as potential fuels for transportation, domestic use, and power generation. It does not contain sulfur or ash, it does not generate any SOx or particulate matter when combusted. Dimethyl ether is a low-temperature solvent and extraction agent, applicable to specialised laboratory procedures. Under normal atmospheric conditions, DME is a colorless gas. It is used extensively in the chemical industry and as an aerosol propellant. High exposure to DME can cause headache, dizziness, lightheadedness, and even loss of consciousness.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4118



The global dimethyl Ether market is estimated to account for US$ 15 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

Low tax on DME is expected to propel growth of the global dimethyl ether market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the California Assembly Bill 2663 was passed into law, which effectively lowers the tax on DME when used as a diesel replacement or to blend with propane to the same rate as other alternative fuels – from 18 cents per gallon to 6 cents per gallon.

Moreover, R&D in dimethyl-ether is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, FPT Industrial, Turin, Italy, a brand of CNH Industrial, launched a project for the development of dimethyl-ether an alternative fuel used in an 11-litre heavy duty engine.

Increasing adoption of DME is expected to propel growth of the global dimethyl ether market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the Union Ministry, Government of India, inaugurated the DME fired 'Aditi Urja Sanch' unit along with the DME-LPG blended fuel cylinders and handed them over for common public and CSIR-NCL (National Chemical Laboratory) canteen use on a trial basis at CSIR-NCL premises.

Market Opportunities:

Production of renewable dimethyl ether is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the dimethyl ether market. For instance, in June 2019, Oberon Fuels, a producer of clean-burning dimethyl ether transportation fuel, was awarded a grant for US$ 2,876,139 from the California Energy Commission for a first-of-its-kind, multi-phase project to produce the first renewable dimethyl ether.

Moreover, use of dimethyl ether as a cooking gas is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in 2020, the government of Indonesia announced plans to mix coal-based dimethyl ether and liquefied petroleum gas as cooking gas in an effort to reduce Indonesia’s dependence on imported LPG.

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global dimethyl ether market are focused on expansion of production capacity to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2021, Mitsubishi Corp launched commercial operations at its methanol and dimethyl ether plant in Trinidad and Tobago. The plant has an annual production capacity of 1m tonnes of methanol and 20,000 tonnes of DME.

Major players operating in the market are also focused on production of renewable dimethyl ether to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2021, SHV Energy and UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corp., announced to launch a joint venture to advance the production and use of renewable dimethyl ether.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4118



Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dimethyl ether market include, China Energy Ltd., Fuel DME Production Co., Ltd., Korea Gas Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Oberon Fuels, Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, and Mitsubishi Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Fossil Fuel-Based Bio-Based

By Application LPG blending Aerosol propellants Transportation fuel Industrial Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Amines Market, By Product Type (Ethanolamines, Alkylamines, Fatty amines, Others), By Application (Crop Protection Chemicals, Water Treatment, Personal Care, Surfactants, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/amines-market-4008



Fermentation chemicals Market, By Type (Alcohols, Enzymes, Organic, Acids, Others), By Application (Industrial Application, Food & Beverages, Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals, Plastics & Fibers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/fermentation-chemicals-market-4268



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

