Global Gum Arabic Market is estimated to account for US$ 502.9 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gum arabic, also known as Indian gum, Senegal gum, acacia, gum acacia, Arabic gum, and by other names, is a natural gum consisting of two species of the acacia tree, such as Vachellia Seyal and Acacia Senegal. It is mainly cultivated in Nigeria, Chad, Sudan, and Africa. It is used as a thickening, binding, and stabilizing agents across the various end-user industry such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics industry.

Gum arabic is a complex polysaccharide indigestible to both animals and humans. Moreover, it has been considered as a safe dietary fibre by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since the 1970s. Acacia gum contains water-soluble dietary fibers that are not only good fibre for diet but also help control sugar levels and lower blood cholesterol. Thus, it is extensively used in the food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industries.

The global gum arabic market is estimated to account for US$ 502.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

1. Increasing demand for gum arabic across various end-use industries is expected to augment the growth of the global gum arabic market over the forecast period.

Gum arabic is a natural emulsifier used in various applications such as paints, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage. For instance, in October 2018, Alland & Robert and Sayaji Industries collaborated to manufacture locally and supply spray dried acacia gum for the growing Indian market. Acacia gum, also known as gum Arabic or E414, is a natural, safe, and healthy ingredient used in flavours, beverages, confectionery, dairy, bakery, dietary products, pharma, and cosmetics among others.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4103



2. Increasing demand for dietary and fibre-rich food products, increasing applications of gum arabic, and increasing disposable income is expected to drive the global gum arabic market.

Market Opportunities

1. Thriving e-commerce channels and an increasing number of domestic vendors have been providing players major growth opportunities.

E-commerce has transformed the way business is done worldwide. Thus, with the rapid growth of the e-commerce, the demand for gum arabic product is also increasing. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion as of 2017.

2. Increasing demand for gum Arabic due to increasing preferences for natural ingredients is expected to provide major growth opportunities for players in the market.

Market Trends

1. Increasing demand for dairy products, such as yogurts, ice-creams, and other products, is expected to propel the global gum arabic market growth.

Growing urbanisation, growing desire for indulgence treats, rising disposable incomes, and changing preferences are major factors contributing to the increasing demand for dairy products. According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Government of India,), India is among the world's biggest dairy industry. India's Export of Dairy products was 51,421.85 MT to the world for the worth of Rs. 1,341.03 Crores (US$ 186.71 Millions) during the year 2019-20.

2. Increasing awareness among people regarding the health benefits of the organic gum is a major trend in the gum Arabic market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global gum arabic market are Nexira International, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., C.E. Roeper GmbH, AEP Colloids Inc., IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP, CARAGUM International S.A, ALLAND ET ROBERT S.A, POLYGAL AG, Tic Gums Inc., and KERRY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4103



Recent Developments:

In December 2020, The South Sudanese government launched the export of Gum Arabic, also known as Acacia Gum, for the first time to the international market.

In January 2020, Alland & Robert released a new document discussing acacia gum and its role in reducing sugar consumption. The review covers the body's response to acacia and how to use it within a product.

In June 2018, CaraGum launched CaraGum EM CG 108-2, a cost-effective gum Arabic emulsifier. It costs less than conventional gum owing to its high concentration.

Market segmentation:

By Gum Type:

Acacia Senegal

Acacia seyal

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Jams and Jellies

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Inks

Others (Meat processing, etc.)





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Product Type (Wet corn gluten feed, Dry corn gluten feed), By Application (Ruminant animals, Poultry animals, Pet food, Aquafeed, Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/corn-gluten-feed-market-4067



Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Vegetable Type (Cucumber, Lettuce, Spinach, Peppers, Tomatoes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Unorganized Small Stores, Whole Foods & Specialty Stores, Bulk Suppliers & Distributors, Others), By Farming Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Origin (Natural & Organic, Conventional), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/hydroponic-vegetables-market-4004



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

