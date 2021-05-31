Transform the Way You Sell Online with 2Checkout’s CommerceNow 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces it will host CommerceNOW 2021, a global virtual event focused on digital commerce, taking place during June 23-24. During this fifth annual edition, CommerceNOW will feature industry experts, practitioners and keynote speakers in digital marketing, conversion optimization, customer retention, pricing, global strategies and many more topics.



Whether their goal is to expand internationally, launch new products, reduce churn, optimize conversions, win at customer acquisition or master customer retention, CommerceNOW attendees will gain actionable knowledge and learn growth strategies and tactics to succeed with digital commerce today, and into the future.

Influential industry speakers include keynote speaker Sean Ellis, the host of The Breakout Growth Podcast and author of Hacking Growth; Randy Frisch, CMO, Co-Founder at Uberflip; Ayat Shukairy, Co-Founder at Invesp; Alexander Genov, Head of Customer Research at Zappos, Mike Korba, Co-founder & CCO at User.com, Kevin Lee Trust and Safety Architect at Sift, and several others. The two-day conference will feature presentations and interactive Q&A sessions, and is hosted by Laurentiu Ghenciu, Global VP of Digital Business at Verifone.



Partners supporting the event include ProductLed and EcommerceTech as a Platinum Partners, and Predictable Revenue as Gold Partner, with more partners to be announced in the coming days.

“We are in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and have seen the tremendous growth of the digital commerce channel, at a global level. Having an online presence is now table stakes – companies are looking to learn how to adapt to market changes, how to optimize, and how to innovate faster. This event is a great opportunity to not only learn new tips and tricks, but also to ask world experts questions in real time and get actionable insights for your own business and context,” said Alexandra Badea, VP EMEA Marketing at Verifone.

Visit the CommerceNOW 2021 event page for a list of confirmed speakers, to view the agenda, and to register. All registrants will receive free access to the live event as well as to on-demand recordings of each session and presentation slides following the event.

Interested thought leaders are also encouraged to apply to join the event as a guest speaker or partner.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e008630b-2ddd-406f-8c01-70590997804b