IBFD releases new Transfer Pricing Tables

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD Global Transfer Pricing Collection enhanced with the exciting addition of brand new Transfer Pricing Tables. Significantly expanded, they support tax practitioners who need to make quick and effective transfer pricing decisions. To celebrate this launch, IBFD is offering a not-to-be-missed free product trial to its entire TP collection.

IBFD’s state-of-the-art Transfer Pricing Tables are unique in their systematic spotting of deviations from the latest OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines and comprehensive listing of quick answers related to the most common transactions.

What are the market-leading features?

A new summary and analysis of local deviations from the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines per country

Concise, up-to-date answers to questions such as whether a measure is in place or if action is required

A logical structure of common questions per practice area, such as benchmarking requirements or risk management. No scrolling through a chapter, everything is clustered per process type

New sections, e.g. BEPS implementation topics, benchmarking criteria, multiple-year analysis, self-initiated adjustments and more

All 66 of the jurisdictions covered are updated frequently throughout the year, ensuring that you get quick, up-to-date information that can be relied on.

Request your free trial today!

To celebrate this launch, IBFD is offering a free trial to its Global Transfer Pricing Explorer collection. Visit https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Products/Global-Transfer-Pricing-Explorer-0 to request your trial.

What is Global Transfer Pricing Explorer?

IBFD’s Global Transfer Pricing Explorer is a database geared towards tax practitioners who need to overview and/or carry out transfer pricing processes across several jurisdictions. It covers in detail all aspects of transfer pricing for 66 jurisdictions, including all OECD and BRICS member countries. It covers: comparability analysis, benchmarking, methods, business restructuring issues, intra-group financing, audit preparation, dispute resolution, intangibles, advance pricing agreements and competent authority matters.

If you would like further details, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.