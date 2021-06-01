Fatburger and Death Row Records Unite to Support Thirty Years of Legendary Hip-Hop in Honor of African American Music Appreciation Month

Iconic Hollywood Burger Brand and Original Rap Label Debut Limited-Edition Merchandise, NFT and Donation Commitment to the GRAMMY Museum® in Honor of Death Row’s 30th Anniversary



LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger and pioneering record label, Death Row Records, have officially partnered with the GRAMMY Museum® in honor of the hip-hop label’s thirtieth anniversary and African American Music Appreciation Month. This month, patrons at Fatburger can help support the continued legacy of The GRAMMY Museum by purchasing a XXXL Burger. Fans can also celebrate with limited-edition merchandise and 60 non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The quintessential LA burger brand, who has been known as a cultural crossroads for the African American music community since its founding in the 1950s, and Death Row Records, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will together donate $1.30 for every XXXL Burger purchased in-store or online to the GRAMMY Museum beginning on June 1st.* Online, fans of Fatburger and Death Row Records will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase limited-edition apparel and NFT artwork, which come in the form of digital gold coins featuring the brands’ iconic logos on either side, to memorialize the rap born at Fatburger and Death Row. Each NFT comes with FAT Cash to redeem a Fatburger.

"Along with the GRAMMY Museum, Fatburger is committed to the cultivation of a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. Like our founder Lovie Yancey, we want to further the celebration of African American musicians and their many profound impacts on society and culture, past and present.” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Similarly, we are eager to introduce non-fungible tokens to our customers. NFTs have recently gained mainstream popularity, and we look forward to being the first fast causal brand to bring to the table.”

"It is a natural fit for Death Row Records to partner with Fatburger where both were built from the ground up in Los Angeles and became empires of their own,” said Brandon Squar, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Entertainment One. "The label pays it forward this month by celebrating hip-hop music and contributing funds to the GRAMMY Museum during African American Music Appreciation Month.”

From June 1st through June 30th, consumers can also signup at www.fatburger-deathrow.com for a chance to win a Fatburger & Death Row Swag Pack which includes items such as Death Row’s top-selling vinyl’s and cassettes and exclusive merchandise. For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

*Disclaimer: $1.30 from each XXXL Burger purchased in-store or online during June 2021 will be donated to the GRAMMY Museum (up to $15,000 split evenly between Fatburger and Death Row Records).

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Death Row Records

Death Row Records was formed in 1991 and were pioneers in changing the course of music and now owned by Entertainment One. The hiphop giant once owned and operated by Dr. Dre and Marion “Suge” Knight were instrumental in revolutionizing rap music that maintains relevance to this day. Several Death Row Records artists and their music such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac continue to remain as relevant and influential as they did making history in the 1990s. The label stands as one the most successful stories in music history with 36.5m+ albums sold worldwide plus record breaking RIAA certified albums that include, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me reaching 10x platinum, Until the End of Time and Don Killuminati albums reaching 4x platinum with Better Dayz at 3x platinum. Snoop Dogg’s, Doggstyle reaching 4x platinum with The Doggfather reaching 2x platinum with many similar and notable accolades. In 2021, the label celebrates its 30th anniversary with the launch of 'Death Row Experience', a virtual retrospective exhibiting the story of the label’s rise and their legendary artists including 30 easter eggs, NFTs, rare collectibles and more - visit www.deathrowofficial.com. The combination of larger-than-life artists and groundbreaking production helmed Death Row Records.

About the GRAMMY Museum

Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form — from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

