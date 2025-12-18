Fazoli’s Opens Fourth Restaurant in Phoenix Area

Popular Italian Chain Continues Arizona Growth with New Surprise Location

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, a portfolio company of FAT Brands Inc. and America’s beloved fast and fresh Italian chain, officially announces the opening of its fourth restaurant in the greater Phoenix area. Located at 13510 N. Litchfield Road in Surprise, the all-new drive-thru restaurant features all the fan-favorites, including classics such as Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs, and its beloved fresh, unlimited breadsticks.

“Since our highly anticipated return to Arizona three years ago, Fazoli’s has established itself as a go-to, quick-service Italian destination," said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Our franchise partner, Kind Hospitality, is an excellent operator who embodies what the brand stands for, delivering high-quality food and warm, welcoming hospitality. We look forward to continuing to grow with them in the years ahead as they expand into new markets across Arizona, including Gilbert in the spring of 2026.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrées, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Fazoli’s Surprise is located at 13510 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com.

About Kind Hospitality

In 1996, Kind Hospitality was founded on the principle of providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience in all environments, from airport to street side operations. Dedicated to providing the best possible customer service across its suite of brands, Kind Hospitality’s knack for hiring high-quality, hardworking and passionate individuals serves as a key element to the company’s “secret recipe” for success. The “kind” in Kind Hospitality isn’t just part of the company’s name — it’s at the very heart of its mission to do things differently. And it’s what keeps guests coming back time and again to Kind’s well-known brands including Macayo’s Mexican Food, which holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest chimichanga, Panera Bread, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Barrio Brewing Co. and Native Grill & Wings. For more information, visit www.kindhospitality.com.

