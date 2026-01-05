Round Table Pizza Delivers Triple the Flavor With Triple Crown Pepperoni Pizza

A New Royal Offering Arrives, Packed with Value and Pepperoni

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, FAT Brands’ pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is kicking off the new year in a royal way with its Triple Crown Pepperoni Pizza, loaded with triple the flavor and value. Available starting today through May 3, Round Table Pizza’s newest offering elevates its pepperoni game with three types of flavorful pepperonis topped to the edge, including the all-new Mega Pepperoni.

With a Large starting at just $21.99 at participating locations, the Triple Crown Pepperoni Pizza starts with Round Table Pizza’s signature three cheese blend and is layered with a zesty red sauce and finished with a trio of premium pepperoni varieties, Mega Pepperoni, Classic Pepperoni, and Crispy Mini Pepperoni. For a complete feast, guests can pair the all-new pizza with Round Table’s lineup of craveable Shareables, including Jalepeño Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks and more, or the brand’s new Bourbon Molasses BBQ Wings, available bone-in or boneless.

"The Round Table Pizza brand is built on providing our fans hand-crafted pizzas made with gold-standard ingredients, and the Triple Crown Pepperoni Pizza delivers on that promise with unmatched flavor and three kinds of pepperoni,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “This premium pizza offers exceptional quality at a value that will have guests craving more, from game-day parties to casual get-togethers with family and friends!"

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

