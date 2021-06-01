Lifetime Brands Rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of its 30th Anniversary as a Public Company

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today rang the closing bell for the Nasdaq Stock Market in celebration of its 30th anniversary as a public company. In recognition of this significant milestone, Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay, Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker, and President Daniel Siegel presided and were joined by other members of the Company's Board and senior leadership team.



“On behalf of Lifetime Brands, I would like to thank NASDAQ for inviting us to ring the bell as we celebrate 30 years as a public company,” said Rob Kay, Chief Executive Officer of Lifetime Brands. “Lifetime has a long and storied history dating back more than 75 years, and I am proud to say that today we are stronger than ever. We continue to outperform across categories and gain market share as the industry leader. I am thankful for the work of our incredible team, which has been instrumental to our Company’s success, and I look forward to our next 30 years of providing meaningful brands and innovative products that bring people together and make a difference in their lives.”

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

