Changes in the Management Board

AS Baltika Supervisory Board, during the meeting held on 1st of June 2021, recalled Triinu Tarkin from the position of Group CFO and Management Board Member following her resignation. The mandate of Triinu Tarkin ends on 4th of June 2021. Meanwhile, the new group CFO, Hellika Toome, has been already appointed, starting from 23rd of August 2021.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board of AS Baltika has appointed Brigitta Kippak into a newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Member of the Management Board starting from 1st of June 2021 with a mandate of 3 years.

Brigitta Kippak has worked for Baltika Group from October 1997 at various postions. During the last three years she was acting as Head of planning and merchandising and Group Retail Director. Brigitta Kippak has a degree in Economics from University of Tartu.

Brigitta Kippak does not belong to managements of any other companies.

