GBT Successfully Submitted System for Award Management (SAM) Registration

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is seeking to conduct business with the US government agencies and successfully submitted a registration application with System for Award Management (SAM), registration #832011626.



A SAM registration is required for any entity to bid on and get paid for federal contracts or to receive federal funds, including for nonprofit, profit businesses, government contractors/subcontractors, and local cities. The SAM ( www.sam.gov ) system is a central registration point for government contractors and suppliers. This is part of GBT’s GSA (General Services Administration) application to get approved to sell to the United States Government through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). While federal contract opportunities have differing requirements, there is a fundamental set of information that is applying to all applicants. The GSA is the purchasing department of the U.S. Government and lists contracts or schedules potential vendors that can bid on to get government business. To become eligible to bid on a GSA schedule, it is required to complete several important steps, among them are registering in the government's SAM (System for Award Management), and providing previous customer contact information as a means for the GSA to perform a past performance evaluation. More information can be found on GSA web site at: Home (gsa.gov)

“We have successfully submitted a SAM (System for Award Management) registration and moving forward towards getting approved to conduct business with the federal government. We aim to position our technology and solutions, as a candidate for business with the US Government agencies and departments. GBT has vast knowledge, experience, and proven records in Artificial Intelligence, IoT, tracking, health and radio technologies and is ready to seek government business. We strongly believe that our IP, technologies, and solutions can be an ideal fit for government-oriented contracts in the domains of military, security, emergency rescue, long range secured communication, and remote medicine. Our AI technologies offer high security and vast data processing capabilities which offers effective solutions in wide variety of domains. Our goal is to be a proud US corporation that offers essential technology within the government umbrella, contributing to our national security, healthy lifestyle and economy,” provided Mansour Khatib, the CEO of GBT Technologies Inc.

