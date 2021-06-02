Implementation of the share capital reduction

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 28/2021 – 2 JUNE 2021

At Royal Unibrew A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 a resolution was adopted, following a proposal by the Board of Directors, to reduce the Company’s share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 1,100,000 from nominally DKK 98,700,000 to DKK 97,600,000 by cancelling 550,000 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each.

The capital reduction has been implemented and registered with the Danish Business Authority today. After the reduction the Company’s share capital is nominally DKK 97,600,000 divided into shares of DKK 2.

The revised Articles of Association can be found on the Company’s website www.royalunibrew.com under Investor, Corporate Governance.

After the cancellation of treasury shares, the Company’s holding of treasury shares represents 474,120 number of shares (of nominally DKK 2), corresponding to 1.0% (rounded) of the Company’s total share capital.

