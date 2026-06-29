COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2026 - June 29, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,135,000
|456.07
|517,637,400
|June 22, 2026
|14,000
|411.38
|5,759,320
|June 23, 2026
|12,000
|422.55
|5,070,600
|June 24, 2026
|12,000
|427.26
|5,127,120
|June 25, 2026
|12,000
|432.95
|5,195,400
|June 26, 2026
|12,000
|431.73
|5,180,760
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,197,000
|454.44
|543,970,600
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,450,388 shares,
corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments