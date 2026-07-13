COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 37/2026 - July 13, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,248,000
|453.97
|566,552,490
|July 6, 2026
|9,000
|467.93
|4,211,370
|July 7, 2026
|9,000
|471.30
|4,241,700
|July 8, 2026
|9,000
|468.44
|4,215,960
|July 9, 2026
|9,000
|464.14
|4,177,260
|July 10, 2026
|9,000
|464.63
|4,181,670
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,293,000
|454.43
|587,580,450
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,546,388 shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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