Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2026 - July 27, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,335,000454.99607,409,280
July 20, 20268,000480.153,841.200
July 21, 20268,000478.303,826,400
July 22, 20268,000482.553,860,400
July 23, 202611,000469.915,169,010
July 24, 202610,000464.964,649,600
Total accumulated under the program1,380,000455.62628,755,890

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,633,388 shares,
corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_39-2026 SBB Encl_announcement_39-2026_SBB AUG_JULY20-JULY24
GlobeNewswire

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