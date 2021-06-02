AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

DENVER, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies.



In creating a dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice, AllCloud is continuing and extending its focus on helping enterprises achieve digital transformation using Salesforce technology. The cloud service provider already has a Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud Practice, and was one of the first to complete the Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud Academy. With focused expertise on how companies can integrate and take advantage of Consumer Goods Cloud beyond CRM, AllCloud is helping organizations overcome customer engagement challenges, which Marketing Cloud naturally addresses. By combining Marketing Cloud expertise with deep data and integration capabilities, AllCloud is helping its customers achieve digital transformation more quickly.

AllCloud Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud offers a wide range of Marketing Cloud services, including:

Marketing Cloud and Pardot strategy and implementation - AllCloud will help customers plan and design their implementation, including development of data and integration strategies, custom configuration, training and enablement, and Managed Services.

- AllCloud will help customers plan and design their implementation, including development of data and integration strategies, custom configuration, training and enablement, and Managed Services. Cross-Channel Support - AllCloud will ensure that the implementation plan includes support for email, social, advertising, mobile and any other marketing channel.

- AllCloud will ensure that the implementation plan includes support for email, social, advertising, mobile and any other marketing channel. Product Support - AllCloud’s plan will cover all the relevant Marketing Cloud-related products in the Salesforce ecosystem



Based in the United States, Zullo will lead a team that is expected to see significant growth this year. He joined AllCloud in October and is an expert at helping companies adopt and use tools like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot and more.

“As we think about the Marketing Cloud Practice, our focus will be on helping customers see the bigger picture as it pertains to digital transformation,” said Zullo. “Of course we want them to use Salesforce products, but we also want them to understand how they can use those products with complementary technologies, such as Consumer Goods Cloud. We are confident that our skilled, experienced and fast-growing team can deploy best practices to help customers achieve an end-to-end Salesforce solution.”

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud, Social Studio, Pardot and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Consulting Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.