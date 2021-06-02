BioCardia to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 8, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular and pulmonary cell based therapies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Peter Altman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10.



Mr. Altman will deliver his corporate presentation on June 8 at 4:30pm ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here .

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system, the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio and the AVANCE™ steerable introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and development support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

investors@BioCardia.com

(650) 226-0120