NP Digital Receives Coveted Invitation to Join Google Program

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that it has been selected to be a part of the Google Partners International Growth Program. The opportunity coincides with strategic investments NP Digital is making in its own international presence and capabilities beyond the North American headquarters.

NP Digital has been a top Google premiere partner agency since 2019. Joining this program will help the agency and its clients overcome the challenges of expanding internationally. The opportunity provides NP Digital exclusive access to expert knowledge, resources, and tools to help its clients scale their international expansion, find the most relevant distribution networks, and achieve best-in-class customer experience globally.

“It’s a privilege to be selected by Google as an international growth partner and strengthen our relationship with one of our most important digital partners.” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The partnership, along with accelerating our international footprint and overseas capabilities, reinforces our ability to help our clients perform on a global scale.”

The NP Digital team manages media including paid search, paid social and programmatic for its domestic and internationally operating enterprise fortune 500 clients and mid-market challenger brands. The agency was recently awarded a 2021 DRUM Global Search Award for best B2B PPC Campaign for its paid media achievements on behalf of its client, Contentful which is based in Germany.

The announcement coincides with the opening of additional offices in the UK and Australia. These offices add to the agency’s global footprint of existing office locations in Brazil, India, and the U.S.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.