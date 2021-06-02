InspireMD to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: NSPR) developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Marvin Slosman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.



Mr. Slosman will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 11:30am ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq-CM under the ticker symbol NSPR. The Company’s warrants, NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB, currently traded on the NYSE: American, have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). Trading is expected to begin on June 8, 2021, under the symbols NSPRW and NSPRZ on the Nasdaq.

