NEWTON, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today published the Paytronix Annual Order & Delivery Report: 2021, which finds that sales generated through digital ordering platforms more than tripled after the onset of the pandemic, and most of those came from people who had never interacted with the brand previously. The annual Paytronix report examines industry trends across the digital ordering landscape, from enterprise brands to independent restaurants, in sales, guest experience and retention, and fulfillment method.



Some key insights from this year’s report include:

Sales generated through digital ordering platforms grew more than 3x after the onset of the pandemic.

A significant portion of the guests responsible for this increase in online ordering were entirely new to the brand, having never ordered online or in-store before.

Many of the brands that weathered the pandemic well benefitted from the closure of what the National Restaurant Association estimates was 110,000 eating and drinking establishments. These closures presented the surviving brands with the opportunity to acquire new guests.

Guests who place orders for delivery spend, on average, 10% more than guests who place orders for takeout, even before factoring in taxes or delivery fees.

Brand value means more than food quality. Guests who rated their food at 1 star were 27% likely to return, while those who gave the restaurant’s value 1 star were only 20% likely to return.



“What we’re seeing in the online ordering and delivery market is a complete change in how guests interact with their brands. In fact, the pandemic presented brands with an opportunity build stronger guest engagement and then continue by providing a great guest experience,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems, Inc. “The brands that will succeed in the future are those who can bridge the gap between off-premises order and delivery, and on-premises dining. Those brands will understand how to offer a great band experience, no matter how the guest chooses to interact.”

The report provides an in-depth look at these and other macro trends in the online ordering landscape in 2020, including online sales, tips, reviews, and fulfillment (takeout or delivery).

All data referenced in this report is sourced from the Paytronix database of in-store and online transactions that occurred between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted.