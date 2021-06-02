The Big Wave is Here When it Comes to Content Management and Strategy

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute just released its 2021 Content Management and Strategy Survey, which offers a snapshot of how marketers use technology tools to help create, manage, deliver, and scale enterprise content and marketing. It’s the fifth year of the survey, which also offers insight on how COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the content-as-a-business strategy.



To see our analysis and download the full report visit: http://cmi.media/contentmgmt2021

This year’s study was fielded in April 2021, following a unique and challenging year. While it’s clear the world is still dealing with the disruption of COVID-19, we can see glimpses of optimism and resurgent growth. But we also can see some lingering challenges for the business environment and accelerated changes in the way we live, work, and take our products and services to market. Overall, the big takeaway is a fundamental sense that big (and necessary) change is coming.

Here are some key takeaways:

Content continues to become more strategic. Eighty-one percent of respondents indicated their organization views content as a business strategy, up from 72% last year. In addition, there was an uptick in those describing their organization’s proficiency with using technology to manage content as “expert/advanced” (31% vs. 25% last year).

Eighty-one percent of respondents indicated their organization views content as a business strategy, up from 72% last year. In addition, there was an uptick in those describing their organization’s proficiency with using technology to manage content as “expert/advanced” (31% vs. 25% last year). There is greater emphasis on customer experience during the content planning phase. Content professionals have made strides in working to create consistent experiences throughout the customer journey (49% agreed their organization is focused on this, vs. 39% last year).

Content professionals have made strides in working to create consistent experiences throughout the customer journey (49% agreed their organization is focused on this, vs. 39% last year). Extracting insights from data is tougher now than a year ago . Slightly more than half (56%) of respondents strongly/somewhat agreed their organization extracts meaningful insights from data and analytics, down from 69% last year. Furthermore, 21% were neutral here (neither agree nor disagree) vs. 12% last year, suggesting teams are readjusting the ways they work with data.

. Slightly more than half (56%) of respondents strongly/somewhat agreed their organization extracts meaningful insights from data and analytics, down from 69% last year. Furthermore, 21% were neutral here (neither agree nor disagree) vs. 12% last year, suggesting teams are readjusting the ways they work with data. Integration, training, and communication issues are the top barriers for using content management technologies to potential. Similar to last year, around 40% said their organization isn’t using its content technology to potential. The top three reasons cited for this: integration issues (56%), lack of training (55%), and lack of communication about capabilities (50%).

To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: ContentMarketingInstitute.com/research

There is still time to register for the ContentTECH Summit, June 8-10. Register today: www.Content.Tech

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@informa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfa029ea-e96d-419e-90d4-b3debeb19346