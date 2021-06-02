Redwood Logistics Combines Skipjack Supply Chain and Proactive Global Logistics to complete Redwood Parcel, a Comprehensive Integrated Parcel Solution

CHICAGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, today announced the company has acquired both Skipjack Supply Chain (Skipjack) and Proactive Global Logistics (PGL) to launch Redwood Parcel, a comprehensive integrated parcel solution leveraging Skipjack’s leading parcel technology and PGL’s deep parcel expertise. Redwood Parcel is the newest offering in Redwood’s revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model called LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service).



Originally founded in 2002, Skipjack is a Multi-Carrier SaaS parcel platform that provides cloud-based rating, labeling and manifest capabilities with native integration to Oracle Transportation and Warehouse Management applications. These capabilities, coupled with a deep history of implementation and optimization of parcel operations, have been built to greatly reduce the complexity of outbound parcel shipping for their clients.

Founded in 2015, PGL is a full-scale, non-asset-based parcel service provider, managing transportation for hundreds of shippers. PGL provides a holistic approach to finding value and insights in the parcel and multimodal landscape through its focus on market and contract analysis, procurement, business intelligence and ongoing optimization of end-to-end supply chain operations.

“Redwood customers can now enjoy a fully integrated parcel solution, offering rating, labeling, visibility, analytics, reporting and savings through our enhanced parcel expertise,” said Mark Yeager, Chief Executive Officer at Redwood. “E-commerce continues to emerge as a vital growth channel for many of our customers, and we are pleased to expand our freight management and platform capabilities to offer superior parcel expertise that will drive efficiency in their supply chain planning and operations.”



Redwood Parcel builds on Redwood’s existing connectivity foundation, while combining the strengths of both Skipjack and PGL to effectively evaluate customers’ shipping requirements and optimize supply chain planning, rooted in these core pillars:

Contract Strategy and Optimization: End-to-end provider of optimized solutions that identifies hidden value and savings throughout the supply chain with holistic market and contract analysis. SaaS Technology: Seamless multi-system connectivity, including integrated pricing capabilities and operational automation components. BI and Analytics: Real-time visibility and analytics with advanced reporting, forecasting and cost savings analysis, all centralized to enable data-driven decisions. Professional Services: Technology implementation support and logistics consulting to accelerate investment timeline to value and lower costs to serve. Spend Audit: Comprehensive software audits across hundreds of data factors, coupled with auto-filing for credits, without additional technical overhead.

“Redwood Parcel is a prime example of how we continue to listen to our customers’ needs for additional, flexible digital logistics offerings,” said Michael Reed, Chief Product Officer at Redwood. “Integrated through our LPaaS open platform, this new comprehensive integrated parcel solution will provide our customers immediate value in their e-commerce processes, integrating parcel and procurement capabilities throughout a company’s existing supply chain network.”



Redwood Parcel fully optimizes the integration capabilities of LPaaS, the Open Platform for Digital Logistics. The underlying connectivity layer powered by RedwoodConnect, enables Redwood Parcel to connect with existing systems to streamline workflow and maintain control and visibility of parcel shipments as they move throughout the supply chain network.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for the past 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, connect with Redwood at www.redwoodlogistics.com .

