EMT Madrid orders 520 RNG buses equipped with Hexagon Group fuel systems

Costa Mesa, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Europe’s largest municipal bus operators, Empresa Municipal de Transporte (EMT) in Madrid, recently announced a tender award of 520 compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) buses. Solaris, Mercedes Benz and Scania, all customers of Hexagon Agility, will supply buses to EMT.

These buses are capable of running on RNG and align with EMT’s commitment to replace its most polluting diesel-powered buses. Deployment of the new buses will commence in 2021.

“We commend EMT for its ongoing commitment to technology innovation and sustainability initiatives to reduce its fleet’s carbon footprint, resulting in cleaner air for the City of Madrid’s community,” said Eric Bippus, Hexagon Agility’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. “Our fuel systems will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 33,800 tons, equivalent to removing over 7,300 passenger cars from the road annually.”

As proponents of the world’s most stringent environmental policies, the European Union (EU) is actively focused on protecting its natural resources while driving to improve air quality across EU communities. EMT Madrid is one of the key contributors to help achieve the EU’s sustainability goals of a clean, resource efficient and carbon-neutral future in the mobility sector.

“These latest public tenders allow EMT to achieve its key objective in the city of Madrid: to eliminate the presence of diesel buses by the end of 2023 and reach the 100% of zero-emission vehicle fleet within the framework of the current Madrid 360 Environmental Sustainability Strategy," said Carlos Sierra, Director of Transport Services of EMT.

About the market

Studies show that natural gas emits approximately 27% less carbon dioxide when compared to diesel fuel and, while electric powered motors may be viable for passenger cars, CNG and RNG are more environmentally compelling technologies for heavy-duty trucks. These technologies are proven and available today, enabling fleets to achieve cleaner air in the near term.

About EMT Madrid

The Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT) is a public limited company, owned by the Madrid City Council. EMT is the global manager of surface mobility in the city of Madrid and is in charge of the management and operation of urban bus services, public bicycle (BiciMAD), municipal crane, public and resident car parks, and cable car. EMT is part of the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium, the authority in charge of planning public transport in Madrid.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.