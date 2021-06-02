Near record-breaking new listings in the Fraser Valley not enough to match insatiable buyer demand

SURREY, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraser Valley’s extraordinary pandemic real estate market continued to break sales records – for the ninth consecutive month – while at the same time, reaching near-historic levels of new listings in May.



In May, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 2,951 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), an increase of 267 per cent compared to May 2020 and a 2 per cent decrease compared to April. (Note that last year, the market was significantly restricted due to the lockdown.) The previous record high for sales in May for the Fraser Valley region was 2,911 in 2016.

Larry Anderson, President of the Board, said, “Demand hasn’t changed. What’s changed is supply. In the last three months, buyers have 40 per cent more inventory to look at in the Fraser Valley and it’s allowed them to take back a little control.

“We’re seeing resistance to multiple offers and buyers adjusting their offers, or even waiting, because they have more selection. We’re a long way from a balanced market, but supply is helping us to head in the right direction.”

In May, the Board received the second-highest volume of new listings ever; approaching May 2018 levels. The Board received 3,926 new listings in May, an increase of 78 per cent compared to last year, and a decrease of 22 per cent compared to April 2021. The month ended with total active inventory sitting at 5,868, a 3 per cent decrease compared to April, and 9 per cent less than May of last year.

Baldev Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Board, added, “In the context of BC’s Restart Plan, it’s important to remind consumers that for now, when it comes to working with a real estate professional or booking a private showing, it’s status quo. Currently, there is no easing of pandemic restrictions in the real estate sector and our Board does not anticipate new guidelines for several weeks. Your REALTOR® will continue to guide you safely through the buying and selling process, following all public safety protocols, for as long as necessary.”

Across Fraser Valley, in May, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 14 and a townhome was 12 days. Apartments took, on average, 20 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,323,300, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 2.3 per cent compared to April 2021 and increased 33.6 per cent compared to May 2020.

At $670,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 2.7 per cent compared to April 2021 and increased 20.7 per cent compared to May 2020. Apartments: At $488,500, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 2.0 per cent compared to April 2021 and increased 12.6 per cent compared to May 2020.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 3,966 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock. The FVREB will mark its 100-year anniversary in October 2021.

