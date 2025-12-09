Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation Hits $1 Million Milestone in Grants

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation (FVRCF) is proud to announce a landmark achievement as it celebrates the disbursement of $373,000 in grants to 29 charitable organizations across the Fraser Valley — bringing the Foundation’s total giving to over $1 million in just three years.

“At-risk youth deserve every chance to thrive, and the charities we are supporting this year are helping make that possible,” said David Herman, Chair of the FVRCF. “Reaching the one-million-dollar milestone so quickly is a remarkable achievement and reflects the generosity and commitment of Fraser Valley REALTORS®. We are honoured to support organizations creating real, lasting change for young people.”

This year’s grants continue the Foundation’s commitment to empowering vulnerable and marginalized young people across the Fraser Valley by supporting programs focused on education, mentorship, mental health care, and essential life-skills development. Recipient organizations were selected for their demonstrated impact on youth experiencing poverty, mental health challenges, instability, and limited access to opportunities that help shape healthy futures.

The selected charities provide mentorship, educational assistance, counselling, emergency supports, and inclusive activities that help youth build resilience, confidence, and a sense of belonging. [see 2025 recipients below]

“Support from the Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation doesn’t just fund a program at Mackie’s Place — it restores hope,” said Tresha Iype, Executive Director of Mackie’s Place. “It tells vulnerable young people: ‘You matter. Your future matters. And we believe in you.’ When a young person understands that, everything shifts. Doors they never imagined begin to open, and the trajectory of a life — and often a generation — changes for the better.”

“Fraser Valley REALTORS® have always been deeply connected to the communities we serve, and the Foundation is a powerful expression of that commitment,” said Tore Jacobsen, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Our members’ ongoing support makes it possible for the Foundation to respond to the needs of local youth in meaningful and timely ways. We’re incredibly proud of the impact this collective effort is having across the region.”





The 29 recipient charitable organizations of the 2025 Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation grant.

The FVRCF’s vision is to help ensure the Fraser Valley is a place where all youth can live, learn, and work in safe and stable environments. With this year’s grants, the Foundation continues to strengthen its role as a key supporter of youth-focused programs across the region.

About the FVRCF:

The FVRCF’s vision is to ensure the Fraser Valley is a safe and inspiring place where marginalized and vulnerable youth have safe, healthy, and stable places to live, learn, and work.

We want to see a community where no child is left behind; where everyone has the support and opportunity to pursue their dreams. Learn more: www.fvrcf.ca

Grant recipients and photo attached.

2025 Grant Recipients:

Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society - https://www.abbotsfordhospice.org/



Archway Community Services - www.archway.ca

REACH Child and Youth Development Charitable Foundation - www.reachchild.org

BGC South Coast BC - www.bgcbc.ca

Child Development Foundation of BC - https://the-centre.org

Pacific Community Resources Society - https://pcrs.ca/

Moving Forward Family Service - www.movingforward.help

Society of Semiahmoo Animal League (Kindred Farm) - https://www.kindredfarm.ca/

Shelter Movers - https://sheltermovers.com/vancouver/

Paws for Hope Animal Foundation - https://www.pawsforhope.org

Cyrus Centre - https://cyruscentre.com/

Mackie's Place Youth Social House - https://www.mackiesplace.com/

Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited (Mission) - https://www.youthunlimited.com/

Encompass Support Services Society - https://www.encompass-supports.com/

Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation - https://takeahikefoundation.org/

Surrey Fire Fighters' Nutritional Snack Program Society - https://surreyfirefighters.com/snackprogram/

Options Community Services - https://www.options.bc.ca/

BeMorr Society - https://bemorrsociety.ca/

You Wear it Well...Just for Grads Society - https://youwearitwell.org/

Sources Community Resources Society - https://www.sourcesbc.ca/

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver - https://efry.com/

Pathfinder Youth Centre Society - https://www.pathfinderyouthsociety.org/

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley - https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/

Communitas Supportive Care Society - https://www.communitascare.com/

Camp Choice BC - https://www.campchoicebc.com/

Alex Neighbourhood House - https://www.alexhouse.net/

CTS Youth Society - https://mvrpfoundation.ca/

Fraser Region Community Justice Initiatives Association - https://cjibc.org/

PLEA Community Services of BC - https://www.plea.ca/

