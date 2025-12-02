Early fall momentum slows as Fraser Valley sales dip in November

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easing prices and abundant inventory weren’t enough to entice buyers to the Fraser Valley market in November, as sales declined in line with seasonal buying patterns.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 943 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in November, a 16 per cent decrease from October, and 17 per cent below sales from the same month last year.

New listings slowed again in November, down 26 per cent month-over-month and seven per cent year-over-year, to 2,210. Overall inventory remains well above seasonal norms for the Fraser Valley, with 9,201 active listings, down nine per cent from October and 47 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

“Affordability concerns and economic pressures are weighing heavily on many Fraser Valley households,” said Tore Jacobsen, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Our REALTORS® understand how personal and complex these decisions are. But there are encouraging signs for buyers. Composite prices are closer to early-2023 levels, inventory has improved, and there is more space to negotiate than we’ve had in recent years.”

The Fraser Valley remains firmly in a buyer’s market, with an overall sales-to-active listings ratio of 10 per cent in November, down one per cent from October. A balanced market is typically defined by a ratio between 12 and 20 per cent.

Across the Fraser Valley in November, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 52 days, while for a condo it was 41 days. Townhomes took, on average, 37 days to sell.

"With mortgage conditions tightening, buyers are encountering increased scrutiny and higher down payment expectations from lenders,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “These constraints can delay transactions and influence overall activity in the market. That’s why working with an experienced REALTOR® is critical — someone who understands the landscape and can guide clients through these obstacles with confidence."

The composite Benchmark price for a typical home in the Fraser Valley decreased 0.7 per cent in November, to $912,400.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,405,500 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.6 per cent compared to October 2025 and decreased 5.4 per cent compared to November 2024.

At $1,405,500 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.6 per cent compared to October 2025 and decreased 5.4 per cent compared to November 2024. Townhomes: At $778,700 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.8 per cent compared to October 2025 and decreased 6.8 per cent compared to November 2024.

At $778,700 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.8 per cent compared to October 2025 and decreased 6.8 per cent compared to November 2024. Apartments: At $496,500 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased one per cent compared to October 2025 and decreased 6.9 per cent compared to November 2024.



*The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,000-plus real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

Contact nikki.hewitt@fvreb.bc.ca Nikki Hewitt, Senior Communications Specialist Telephone: 604.930.7654 Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

www.fvreb.bc.ca

FVREB Stats



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a663a9-b366-4765-8eb5-d69b44897164