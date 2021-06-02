Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Showcase Key RF and Microwave Suppliers at the 2021 International Microwave Symposium

LAFOX, Ill., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) will be exhibiting in both the in-person and virtual International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2021 events. The in-person IMS show will be in Atlanta Georgia at the Georgia World Congress Center from June 7th to June 10th. Richardson Electronics will be located at Booth# 1310. The virtual event will be held June 20-25, 2021.



IMS is an annual opportunity for networking with the microwave industry. All attendees are involved in technologies associated with RF, microwave, and THz frequencies. The Richardson Electronics team will be at the live event displaying top tier partners that deliver disruptive technologies worldwide for a range of applications. The virtual booth will feature downloadable information on the newest products and technologies and our 2021 RF and Microwave Line Card. Our team will be ready to answer questions via online chat.

“We look forward to IMS each year as it is the biggest event to not only meet with our customers, both in person and virtually, but to showcase the latest and greatest products from our technology partners,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

You can register for the IMS 2021 show here.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.