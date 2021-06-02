XPO Logistics Leads Fortune 500 Transportation and Logistics Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has again been ranked No. 1 among Fortune 500 transportation and logistics companies, as announced by Fortune magazine today — leading its industry for the fifth straight year. The company ranks No. 190 on the Fortune 500 overall, based on 2020 revenue of $16.252 billion.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Over the five years that we've topped the Fortune 500 category of transportation and logistics, we’ve shown that we can outperform in any environment. We’re honored to once again lead our industry ranking and remain among the Fortune 200.”

In January, Fortune named XPO one of the World’s Most Admired Companies from among 1,500 companies in 52 industries. XPO has been selected by Fortune for this recognition every year since 2018.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPO's customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France.