ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs contract to supply 60 new Flexity streetcars for the City of Toronto

Alstom signs contract to supply 60 new Flexity streetcars for the City of Toronto



2 June 2021 – Alstom will supply a total of 60 Flexity 100% low-floor, zero-emission light rail vehicles (LRVs) to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) in Ontario, Canada, under a contract valued at over €275 million. The new streetcar order will be used to meet Toronto’s ridership demands and growth needs.

“Alstom would like to thank our customer, the TTC, for their continued confidence in our zero-emission Flexity streetcars,” said Jérôme Wallut, President, Alstom Americas. “Over the years, our innovative, reliable, Made-in-Canada rail products have established themselves as a signature element of Toronto’s iconic cityscape and contribute daily to the sustainable economic and social development of our Canadian cities.”

The Flexity LRVs for the TTC are five-module, uni-directional vehicles with all-wheel drive. They are based on light rail technology modified to TTC specifications and special requirements of Toronto’s streetcar network. To date, 204 streetcars have been delivered to the TTC, and the additional order of 60 streetcars will help maintain jobs and expertise, particularly at Alstom’s site in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which has experience assembling and testing previously delivered streetcars to the TTC. The streetcar project will be supported by Alstom sites in St-Bruno and La Pocatière, Quebec, which will provide project management and certain component sub-assembly, respectively. It will allow Alstom to maintain 400 jobs at the Thunder Bay and La Pocatière facilities.

In addition to streetcars, Alstom has also supplied 480 Toronto Rocket subway cars to the TTC and is currently providing a communications-based train control (CBTC) railway signalling solution on Line 1 Yonge–University as well as the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE).

Globally, over 5,000 Flexity LRVs have been ordered or are already in successful revenue service. They are renowned for their ability to run smoothly in addition to their spacious interiors, wide doors, air conditioning, enhanced features for people with limited mobility and improved passenger information, all to ensure a more comfortable journey and passenger experience.

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people.

