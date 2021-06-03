Atos and Huma enter into five-year partnership to improve healthcare and research with innovative remote monitoring technologies

English French

Paris (France), 3 June 2021 – Atos and Huma, the digital health innovator, have announced a 5-year strategic global partnership to shift healthcare and clinical trials from hospital to home. The partnership will focus on Huma’s modular platform which can power digital ‘hospitals at home’ up to national scale, as well as support pharmaceutical and research industries to run complex global decentralized clinical trials. The platform is already used in the US and across Europe for illnesses ranging from atrial fibrillation to diabetes to Covid-19.

Atos will use its experience in implementing and scaling complex transformation projects to accelerate adoption of Huma’s technology. This will include investment by Atos worth up to €20 million split across R&D and go-to-market resources, including dedicated consulting and sales personnel. The investment in R&D will fast-track the integration of the Huma platform with other leading clinical platforms, as well as develop a dedicated video module.

The immense pressure exerted by the Covid-19 pandemic on the world’s healthcare systems exposed the weaknesses of current models already overstretched with ageing populations and the rising global incidence of chronic conditions. Innovation is needed to improve both patient care and the overall efficiency of the care chain. Atos and Huma’s approach means patients are monitored outside of hospital and given timely, proactive clinical intervention ahead of need, ultimately optimizing the use of resources, improving patient outcomes and reducing long-term healthcare costs. Early stage evidence has shown Huma’s service, which has already been operating nationally across Germany, England and the UAE, can almost double hospital capacity.

Robert Vassoyan, Head of Health & Life Sciences business, Atos, said: “We have great excitement about this partnership, as we are convinced that Atos and Huma can drive a systemic shift from reactive to proactive models of care. Huma is the company we’ve been looking for in this important mission that resonates with each of us personally as we seek to improve the lives of our family, friends, neighbors and society. This is a partnership worthy of the mission.”

Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: “This partnership takes us to a new league - we have already shown that we can create a service for a new disease area in a matter of weeks, as we did during the pandemic, and that we can go live with over 100 clinics in a day. Atos will supercharge our work so we can offer services at scale, anywhere in the world across delivery of care and pharma collaborations leading to more people living longer, fuller lives.”

The partnership will benefit from Huma’s class-leading software platform and 40+ patents, and Atos’ extensive professional service expertise in digital strategy, change management and service management.

The 5-year partnership will begin with integration, enabling global go-to-market deployments, but will also combine Atos’s expertise of driving digital adoption, support and infrastructure with Huma’s digital care, clinical trials and biomarkers. The companies conservatively expect the combined service will reach €100m revenue per year within the first four years.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net



About Huma

Huma is a global health technology company that helps people live longer, fuller lives. Our modular platform supports digital ‘hospitals at home’ across different disease areas. In life sciences we power some of the world’s largest decentralized clinical trials and studies. Our platform combines artificial intelligence, digital biomarkers and real-world data to advance proactive, predictive care and research.

Our 'hospitals at home' help care for patients across the England NHS, Wales, Germany, and the UAE — evidence shows they can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third, and reduce costs whilst providing safe, high-quality care. We offer Covid-19 digital services, not-for-profit, to national governments to help fight against the pandemic and have shipped over a million devices that complement our 'hospitals at home' to help power them. www.huma.com



Press contacts

Atos: Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Huma: Sian Jarvis, sian.jarvis@huma.com | Ed Sykes, ed.sykes@huma.com

Attachment