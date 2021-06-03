Aliénation d’actions propres par Bekaert
Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations
La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 78 140 actions propres en dehors de la bourse. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 447 114 à 3 368 974 (sur un total de 60 414 841 actions ou 5,58%).
|Date
|Nombre d’actions
|Objectif
|Prix (€)
|25 mai 2021
|2 500
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014
|25,140
|25 mai 2021
|4 000
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017
|26,375
|27 mai 2021
|40 000
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014
|26,055
|27 mai 2021
|333
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017
|34,600
|28 mai 2021
|9 667
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017
|34,600
|28 mai 2021
|4 000
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP2
|30,175
|31 mai 2021
|6 000
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP2
|30,175
|31 mai 2021
|10 940
|Rémunération en actions des administrateurs non exécutifs
|0
|1 juin 2021
|700
|Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014
|26,055
Pièce jointe