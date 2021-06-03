Aliénation d’actions propres par Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Aliénation d’actions propres par Bekaert
Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations

La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 78 140 actions propres en dehors de la bourse. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 447 114 à 3 368 974 (sur un total de 60 414 841 actions ou 5,58%).

Date Nombre d’actions Objectif Prix (€)
25 mai 2021 2 500 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014 25,140
25 mai 2021 4 000 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017 26,375
27 mai 2021 40 000 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014 26,055
27 mai 2021 333 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017 34,600
28 mai 2021 9 667 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2015-2017 34,600
28 mai 2021 4 000 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP2 30,175
31 mai 2021 6 000 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP2 30,175
31 mai 2021 10 940 Rémunération en actions des administrateurs non exécutifs 0
1 juin 2021 700 Exercice d’options sur actions SOP 2010-2014 26,055


