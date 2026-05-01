Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 705 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|23 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 633
|41.76
|41.95
|41.45
|235 234
|MTF CBOE
|2 805
|41.78
|42.00
|41.40
|117 193
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|41.74
|41.90
|41.20
|250 440
|MTF CBOE
|2 629
|41.74
|41.95
|41.25
|109 734
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 633
|42.15
|42.40
|41.95
|237 431
|MTF CBOE
|2 926
|42.17
|42.45
|42.00
|123 389
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 989
|41.52
|42.10
|41.25
|248 663
|MTF CBOE
|2 917
|41.54
|42.20
|41.35
|121 172
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 280
|41.79
|42.00
|41.60
|262 441
|MTF CBOE
|2 893
|41.79
|42.00
|41.60
|120 898
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|43 705
|41.79
|42.45
|41.20
|1 826 597
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 997 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 April 2026
|400
|41.43
|41.45
|41.40
|16 572
|24 April 2026
|800
|41.50
|41.70
|41.30
|33 200
|27 April 2026
|200
|41.90
|41.90
|41.90
|8 380
|28 April 2026
|800
|41.48
|41.80
|41.10
|33 184
|29 April 2026
|200
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|8 320
|Total
|2 400
|99 656
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 April 2026
|1 400
|41.74
|42.00
|41.60
|58 436
|24 April 2026
|200
|42.00
|42.00
|42.00
|8 400
|27 April 2026
|597
|42.30
|42.40
|42.20
|25 253
|28 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 April 2026
|800
|41.80
|42.00
|41.70
|33 440
|Total
|2 997
|125 529
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 129 shares.
On 29 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 890 866 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment