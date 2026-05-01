Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 705 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 April 2026Euronext Brussels5 63341.7641.9541.45235 234
 MTF CBOE2 80541.7842.0041.40117 193
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 April 2026Euronext Brussels6 00041.7441.9041.20250 440
 MTF CBOE2 62941.7441.9541.25109 734
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 April 2026Euronext Brussels5 63342.1542.4041.95237 431
 MTF CBOE2 92642.1742.4542.00123 389
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 April 2026Euronext Brussels5 98941.5242.1041.25248 663
 MTF CBOE2 91741.5442.2041.35121 172
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 April 2026Euronext Brussels6 28041.7942.0041.60262 441
 MTF CBOE2 89341.7942.0041.60120 898
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 43 70541.7942.4541.201 826 597

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 997 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 April 202640041.4341.4541.4016 572
24 April 202680041.5041.7041.3033 200
27 April 202620041.9041.9041.908 380
28 April 202680041.4841.8041.1033 184
29 April 202620041.6041.6041.608 320
Total2 400   99 656


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 April 20261 40041.7442.0041.6058 436
24 April 202620042.0042.0042.008 400
27 April 202659742.3042.4042.2025 253
28 April 202600.000.000.000
29 April 202680041.8042.0041.7033 440
Total2 997   125 529

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 129 shares.

On 29 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 890 866 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260501E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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