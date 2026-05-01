Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 705 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 633 41.76 41.95 41.45 235 234 MTF CBOE 2 805 41.78 42.00 41.40 117 193 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.74 41.90 41.20 250 440 MTF CBOE 2 629 41.74 41.95 41.25 109 734 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 633 42.15 42.40 41.95 237 431 MTF CBOE 2 926 42.17 42.45 42.00 123 389 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 989 41.52 42.10 41.25 248 663 MTF CBOE 2 917 41.54 42.20 41.35 121 172 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 280 41.79 42.00 41.60 262 441 MTF CBOE 2 893 41.79 42.00 41.60 120 898 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 43 705 41.79 42.45 41.20 1 826 597

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 997 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 April 2026 to 29 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 April 2026 400 41.43 41.45 41.40 16 572 24 April 2026 800 41.50 41.70 41.30 33 200 27 April 2026 200 41.90 41.90 41.90 8 380 28 April 2026 800 41.48 41.80 41.10 33 184 29 April 2026 200 41.60 41.60 41.60 8 320 Total 2 400 99 656





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 April 2026 1 400 41.74 42.00 41.60 58 436 24 April 2026 200 42.00 42.00 42.00 8 400 27 April 2026 597 42.30 42.40 42.20 25 253 28 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 April 2026 800 41.80 42.00 41.70 33 440 Total 2 997 125 529

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 129 shares.

On 29 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 890 866 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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