Bekaert - Transparency Law

Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
| Source: Bekaert Bekaert
Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026 Share Buyback ProgramOn 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of...Read More
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026 Share Buyback ProgramOn 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of...Read More