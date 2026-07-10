Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|2 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 457
|39.68
|39.90
|39.45
|216 534
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|39.69
|39.90
|39.35
|158 760
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|3 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 056
|40.51
|40.75
|40.10
|204 819
|MTF CBOE
|3 053
|40.48
|40.75
|40.10
|123 585
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 728
|40.38
|40.65
|40.20
|231 297
|MTF CBOE
|3 782
|40.37
|40.60
|40.20
|152 679
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 700
|40.07
|40.70
|39.80
|268 469
|MTF CBOE
|3 656
|40.12
|40.70
|39.80
|146 679
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|8 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 566
|39.62
|39.90
|39.20
|220 525
|MTF CBOE
|3 508
|39.62
|39.90
|39.20
|138 987
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|46 506
|40.05
|40.75
|39.20
|1 862 334
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 301 shares during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 July 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 July 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 July 2026
|500
|40.40
|40.50
|40.40
|20 200
|7 July 2026
|1 200
|39.98
|40.30
|39.65
|47 976
|8 July 2026
|601
|39.47
|39.80
|39.30
|23 721
|Total
|2 301
|91 897
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 July 2026
|600
|39.80
|39.90
|39.70
|23 880
|3 July 2026
|1 400
|40.33
|40.70
|39.80
|56 462
|6 July 2026
|200
|40.70
|40.70
|40.70
|8 140
|7 July 2026
|200
|40.60
|40.60
|40.60
|8 120
|8 July 2026
|401
|39.90
|40.00
|39.80
|16 000
|Total
|2 801
|112 602
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 254 shares.
On 8 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 733 444 own shares, or 3.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment