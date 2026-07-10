Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
2 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 45739.6839.9039.45216 534
 MTF CBOE4 00039.6939.9039.35158 760
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
3 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 05640.5140.7540.10204 819
 MTF CBOE3 05340.4840.7540.10123 585
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 72840.3840.6540.20231 297
 MTF CBOE3 78240.3740.6040.20152 679
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 70040.0740.7039.80268 469
 MTF CBOE3 65640.1240.7039.80146 679
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
8 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 56639.6239.9039.20220 525
 MTF CBOE3 50839.6239.9039.20138 987
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 46 50640.0540.7539.201 862 334

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 301 shares during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 July 202600.000.000.000
3 July 202600.000.000.000
6 July 202650040.4040.5040.4020 200
7 July 20261 20039.9840.3039.6547 976
8 July 202660139.4739.8039.3023 721
Total2 301   91 897


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 July 202660039.8039.9039.7023 880
3 July 20261 40040.3340.7039.8056 462
6 July 202620040.7040.7040.708 140
7 July 202620040.6040.6040.608 120
8 July 202640139.9040.0039.8016 000
Total2 801   112 602

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 254 shares.

On 8 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 733 444 own shares, or 3.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260710E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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