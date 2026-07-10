Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 457 39.68 39.90 39.45 216 534 MTF CBOE 4 000 39.69 39.90 39.35 158 760 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 3 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 056 40.51 40.75 40.10 204 819 MTF CBOE 3 053 40.48 40.75 40.10 123 585 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 728 40.38 40.65 40.20 231 297 MTF CBOE 3 782 40.37 40.60 40.20 152 679 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 700 40.07 40.70 39.80 268 469 MTF CBOE 3 656 40.12 40.70 39.80 146 679 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 566 39.62 39.90 39.20 220 525 MTF CBOE 3 508 39.62 39.90 39.20 138 987 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 46 506 40.05 40.75 39.20 1 862 334

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 301 shares during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 July 2026 to 8 July 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 July 2026 500 40.40 40.50 40.40 20 200 7 July 2026 1 200 39.98 40.30 39.65 47 976 8 July 2026 601 39.47 39.80 39.30 23 721 Total 2 301 91 897





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 July 2026 600 39.80 39.90 39.70 23 880 3 July 2026 1 400 40.33 40.70 39.80 56 462 6 July 2026 200 40.70 40.70 40.70 8 140 7 July 2026 200 40.60 40.60 40.60 8 120 8 July 2026 401 39.90 40.00 39.80 16 000 Total 2 801 112 602

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 254 shares.

On 8 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 733 444 own shares, or 3.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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