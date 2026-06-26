Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
18 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 36141.9942.2041.90225 108
 MTF CBOE3 48742.0142.1541.90146 489
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
19 June 2026Euronext Brussels4 36242.0542.2541.80183 422
 MTF CBOE3 12242.0942.2541.80131 405
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 27141.9942.1041.80221 329
 MTF CBOE3 31341.9742.0541.80139 047
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 June 2026Euronext Brussels3 95040.8441.7040.60161 318
 MTF CBOE3 52540.8141.3040.60143 855
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 72740.1040.8039.70229 653
 MTF CBOE4 61540.1040.8039.70185 062
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 42 73341.3442.2539.701 766 688

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 June 202680042.1042.2041.9033 680
19 June 202640041.8041.8041.8016 720
22 June 202640041.9542.0041.9016 780
23 August 20261 40041.2341.9040.6057 722
24 June 20261 40040.2140.6039.8056 294
Total4 400   181 196


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 June 202600.000.000.000
19 June 202600.000.000.000
22 June 202600.000.000.000
23 August 202600.000.000.000
24 June 202600.000.000.000
Total   

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 229 shares.

On 24 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 635 870 own shares, or 3.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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p260626E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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