Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 18 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 361 41.99 42.20 41.90 225 108 MTF CBOE 3 487 42.01 42.15 41.90 146 489 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 19 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 362 42.05 42.25 41.80 183 422 MTF CBOE 3 122 42.09 42.25 41.80 131 405 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 271 41.99 42.10 41.80 221 329 MTF CBOE 3 313 41.97 42.05 41.80 139 047 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 3 950 40.84 41.70 40.60 161 318 MTF CBOE 3 525 40.81 41.30 40.60 143 855 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 727 40.10 40.80 39.70 229 653 MTF CBOE 4 615 40.10 40.80 39.70 185 062 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 42 733 41.34 42.25 39.70 1 766 688

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 June 2026 800 42.10 42.20 41.90 33 680 19 June 2026 400 41.80 41.80 41.80 16 720 22 June 2026 400 41.95 42.00 41.90 16 780 23 August 2026 1 400 41.23 41.90 40.60 57 722 24 June 2026 1 400 40.21 40.60 39.80 56 294 Total 4 400 181 196





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 August 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total — —

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 229 shares.

On 24 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 635 870 own shares, or 3.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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