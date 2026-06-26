Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|18 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 361
|41.99
|42.20
|41.90
|225 108
|MTF CBOE
|3 487
|42.01
|42.15
|41.90
|146 489
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|19 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 362
|42.05
|42.25
|41.80
|183 422
|MTF CBOE
|3 122
|42.09
|42.25
|41.80
|131 405
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|22 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 271
|41.99
|42.10
|41.80
|221 329
|MTF CBOE
|3 313
|41.97
|42.05
|41.80
|139 047
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|3 950
|40.84
|41.70
|40.60
|161 318
|MTF CBOE
|3 525
|40.81
|41.30
|40.60
|143 855
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 727
|40.10
|40.80
|39.70
|229 653
|MTF CBOE
|4 615
|40.10
|40.80
|39.70
|185 062
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|42 733
|41.34
|42.25
|39.70
|1 766 688
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 June 2026
|800
|42.10
|42.20
|41.90
|33 680
|19 June 2026
|400
|41.80
|41.80
|41.80
|16 720
|22 June 2026
|400
|41.95
|42.00
|41.90
|16 780
|23 August 2026
|1 400
|41.23
|41.90
|40.60
|57 722
|24 June 2026
|1 400
|40.21
|40.60
|39.80
|56 294
|Total
|4 400
|181 196
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 August 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|—
|—
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 229 shares.
On 24 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 635 870 own shares, or 3.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment