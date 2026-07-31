Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 186 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|23 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 800
|41.62
|41.75
|41.35
|241 396
|MTF CBOE
|4 200
|41.66
|41.85
|41.35
|174 972
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 989
|42.04
|42.35
|41.85
|209 738
|MTF CBOE
|4 234
|42.03
|42.50
|41.80
|177 955
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|463
|42.03
|42.20
|41.85
|19 460
|27 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 800
|41.87
|42.50
|41.70
|200 976
|MTF CBOE
|4 700
|41.87
|42.35
|41.70
|196 789
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 800
|41.82
|42.05
|41.45
|200 736
|MTF CBOE
|4 700
|41.81
|42.05
|41.50
|196 507
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 600
|41.96
|42.15
|41.70
|193 016
|MTF CBOE
|4 500
|41.97
|42.20
|41.70
|188 865
|MTF Turquoise
|100
|41.96
|42.10
|41.75
|4 196
|MTF Aquis
|300
|41.93
|42.10
|41.75
|12 579
|Total
|48 186
|41.86
|42.50
|41.35
|2 017 185
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 607 shares during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 803 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 July 2026
|401
|41.45
|41.50
|41.40
|16 621
|24 July 2026
|201
|41.80
|41.80
|41.50
|8 402
|27 July 2026
|400
|41.90
|42.00
|41.80
|16 760
|28 July 2026
|4
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|165
|29 July 2026
|601
|41.88
|42.25
|41.75
|25 170
|Total
|1 607
|67 118
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 July 2026
|401
|41.75
|41.80
|41.45
|16 742
|24 July 2026
|801
|42.20
|42.40
|41.50
|33 802
|27 July 2026
|600
|42.53
|42.60
|42.50
|25 518
|28 July 2026
|1 000
|41.92
|42.25
|41.60
|41 920
|29 July 2026
|1
|42.25
|42.25
|42.25
|42
|Total
|2 803
|118 024
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 058 shares.
On 29 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 876 090 own shares, or 3.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment