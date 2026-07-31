Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 186 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 800 41.62 41.75 41.35 241 396 MTF CBOE 4 200 41.66 41.85 41.35 174 972 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 989 42.04 42.35 41.85 209 738 MTF CBOE 4 234 42.03 42.50 41.80 177 955 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 463 42.03 42.20 41.85 19 460 27 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 800 41.87 42.50 41.70 200 976 MTF CBOE 4 700 41.87 42.35 41.70 196 789 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 800 41.82 42.05 41.45 200 736 MTF CBOE 4 700 41.81 42.05 41.50 196 507 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 600 41.96 42.15 41.70 193 016 MTF CBOE 4 500 41.97 42.20 41.70 188 865 MTF Turquoise 100 41.96 42.10 41.75 4 196 MTF Aquis 300 41.93 42.10 41.75 12 579 Total 48 186 41.86 42.50 41.35 2 017 185

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 607 shares during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 803 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 July 2026 401 41.45 41.50 41.40 16 621 24 July 2026 201 41.80 41.80 41.50 8 402 27 July 2026 400 41.90 42.00 41.80 16 760 28 July 2026 4 41.20 41.20 41.20 165 29 July 2026 601 41.88 42.25 41.75 25 170 Total 1 607 67 118





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 July 2026 401 41.75 41.80 41.45 16 742 24 July 2026 801 42.20 42.40 41.50 33 802 27 July 2026 600 42.53 42.60 42.50 25 518 28 July 2026 1 000 41.92 42.25 41.60 41 920 29 July 2026 1 42.25 42.25 42.25 42 Total 2 803 118 024

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 058 shares.

On 29 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 876 090 own shares, or 3.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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