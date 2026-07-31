Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 186 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 80041.6241.7541.35241 396
 MTF CBOE4 20041.6641.8541.35174 972
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 July 2026Euronext Brussels4 98942.0442.3541.85209 738
 MTF CBOE4 23442.0342.5041.80177 955
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis46342.0342.2041.8519 460
27 July 2026Euronext Brussels4 80041.8742.5041.70200 976
 MTF CBOE4 70041.8742.3541.70196 789
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 July 2026Euronext Brussels4 80041.8242.0541.45200 736
 MTF CBOE4 70041.8142.0541.50196 507
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 July 2026Euronext Brussels4 60041.9642.1541.70193 016
 MTF CBOE4 50041.9742.2041.70188 865
 MTF Turquoise10041.9642.1041.754 196
 MTF Aquis30041.9342.1041.7512 579
Total 48 18641.8642.5041.352 017 185

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 607 shares during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 803 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 July 2026 to 29 July 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 July 202640141.4541.5041.4016 621
24 July 202620141.8041.8041.508 402
27 July 202640041.9042.0041.8016 760
28 July 2026441.2041.2041.20165
29 July 202660141.8842.2541.7525 170
Total1 607   67 118


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 July 202640141.7541.8041.4516 742
24 July 202680142.2042.4041.5033 802
27 July 202660042.5342.6042.5025 518
28 July 20261 00041.9242.2541.6041 920
29 July 2026142.2542.2542.2542
Total2 803   118 024

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 058 shares.

On 29 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 876 090 own shares, or 3.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260731E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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