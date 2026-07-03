Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 25 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 197 40.22 40.50 40.05 209 023 MTF CBOE 4 500 40.26 40.45 40.00 181 170 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 524 39.89 40.30 39.45 260 242 MTF CBOE 3 776 39.91 40.25 39.45 150 700 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 996 39.05 39.45 38.50 234 144 MTF CBOE 4 739 38.99 39.40 38.50 184 774 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 607 39.02 39.30 38.50 218 785 MTF CBOE 3 891 39.05 39.25 38.50 151 944 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 832 39.32 39.60 39.60 229 314 MTF CBOE 3 981 39.32 39.60 39.00 156 533 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 043 39.50 40.50 38.50 1 976 629

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 275 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 June 2026 200 40.00 40.00 40.00 8 000 26 June 2026 1 000 39.85 40.20 39.50 39 850 29 June 2026 1 200 39.07 39.40 38.60 46 884 30 June 2026 400 38.50 38.60 38.40 15 400 1 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 800 110 134





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 June 2026 200 40.50 40.50 40.50 8 100 26 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 June 2026 675 39.06 39.30 38.80 26 366 1 July 2026 400 39.40 39.50 39.30 15 760 Total 1 275 50 226

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 754 shares.

On 1 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 687 438 own shares, or 3.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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