Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
25 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 19740.2240.5040.05209 023
 MTF CBOE4 50040.2640.4540.00181 170
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
26 June 2026Euronext Brussels6 52439.8940.3039.45260 242
 MTF CBOE3 77639.9140.2539.45150 700
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 99639.0539.4538.50234 144
 MTF CBOE4 73938.9939.4038.50184 774
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
30 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 60739.0239.3038.50218 785
 MTF CBOE3 89139.0539.2538.50151 944
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
1 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 83239.3239.6039.60229 314
 MTF CBOE3 98139.3239.6039.00156 533
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 04339.5040.5038.501 976 629

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 275 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 June 202620040.0040.0040.008 000
26 June 20261 00039.8540.2039.5039 850
29 June 20261 20039.0739.4038.6046 884
30 June 202640038.5038.6038.4015 400
1 July 202600.000.000.000
Total2 800   110 134


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 June 202620040.5040.5040.508 100
26 June 202600.000.000.000
29 June 202600.000.000.000
30 June 202667539.0639.3038.8026 366
1 July 202640039.4039.5039.3015 760
Total1 275   50 226

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 754 shares.

On 1 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 687 438 own shares, or 3.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260703E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 