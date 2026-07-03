Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|25 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 197
|40.22
|40.50
|40.05
|209 023
|MTF CBOE
|4 500
|40.26
|40.45
|40.00
|181 170
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 524
|39.89
|40.30
|39.45
|260 242
|MTF CBOE
|3 776
|39.91
|40.25
|39.45
|150 700
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 996
|39.05
|39.45
|38.50
|234 144
|MTF CBOE
|4 739
|38.99
|39.40
|38.50
|184 774
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 607
|39.02
|39.30
|38.50
|218 785
|MTF CBOE
|3 891
|39.05
|39.25
|38.50
|151 944
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|1 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 832
|39.32
|39.60
|39.60
|229 314
|MTF CBOE
|3 981
|39.32
|39.60
|39.00
|156 533
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|50 043
|39.50
|40.50
|38.50
|1 976 629
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 275 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 June 2026
|200
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|8 000
|26 June 2026
|1 000
|39.85
|40.20
|39.50
|39 850
|29 June 2026
|1 200
|39.07
|39.40
|38.60
|46 884
|30 June 2026
|400
|38.50
|38.60
|38.40
|15 400
|1 July 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 800
|110 134
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 June 2026
|200
|40.50
|40.50
|40.50
|8 100
|26 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 June 2026
|675
|39.06
|39.30
|38.80
|26 366
|1 July 2026
|400
|39.40
|39.50
|39.30
|15 760
|Total
|1 275
|50 226
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 754 shares.
On 1 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 687 438 own shares, or 3.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment