ThriftBooks Sweetens the Benefits of ReadingRewards

Seattle, WA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks, the world’s largest online independent seller of used books, has increased the customer benefits of its ReadingRewards loyalty program to offer a new middle tier and higher value free books. ReadingRewards loyalty program allows members to redeem points earned for free book rewards, and now those free book rewards can be redeemed for books valued up to $7.

ReadingRewards now also has three tiers, each with increasingly better benefits. Reader level earns 8 points for every $1 spent at ThriftBooks.com or through the ThriftBooks app. Bookworm, the new middle level, earns 9 points for every $1 spent, and the top level, Literati, earns 10 points for every $1 spent at ThriftBooks.com or through the ThriftBooks app.

Every 500 points earned converts to a free book reward. Reader level participants who earn 500 points receive a free book reward valued up to $5, Bookworm level participants’ free book reward is valued up to $6, and Literati level participants’ free book reward is valued up to $7. There is no limit to the number of free books a customer can earn.

“Our revamped ReadingRewards program is designed to give our customers sweeter rewards towards something they love doing--reading,” said Barbara Hagen, VP of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “Its value is unmatched among booksellers large and small.”

ReadingRewards program benefits include:

Free to join, with no annual membership fee;

Three tiers with the free book reward value increasing with each tier;

Bonus points for the first order via the ThriftBooks app;

No minimum purchase to redeem free books; and

Exclusive promotions for the Bookworm and Literati tiers.

“Our brand promise is founded on putting high-quality, affordable used and new books into the hands of readers”, continued Hagen. “All of us at ThriftBooks hope our sweeter ReadingRewards program will spark more joy for reading and delight book lovers everywhere”

Terms and conditions apply to the ReadingRewards program. Those who are interested in learning more can visit the ThriftBooks website at https://www.ThriftBooks.com/, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thriftbooks/, or follow @thriftbooks on Instagram and Twitter.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks is the world’s largest online independent seller of used books, having sold more than 165 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks utilizes proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides high-quality customer service, as reflected by its 5-star Trustpilot score with over 770,000 reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s ReadingRewards loyalty program.