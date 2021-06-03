English Latvian

DRAFTS OF RESOLUTIONS

submitted by the shareholder of Joint stock company “Olainfarm” Limited liability company OLMAFARM

for JSC “Olainfarm” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2021 at 11.00

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.





Draft s of resolutions :

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”.

1.2. To elect the Council of JSC “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the term of 5 years:

1) Juris Bundulis

2) Andrejs Leibovičs

3) Vadims Telica

4) Pēteris Rubenis

5) Sandis Petrovičs

6) Irina Maligina

7) Ingus Balandins

1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the members of the Council in the amount of EUR 21 000,00.





2. Election of the new Audit committee.





Draft s of resolutions:

2.1. To elect JSC “Olainfarm” Audit Committee consisting of the following members for the term of two years:





1) Viesturs Gurtlavs

2) Sandis Petrovičs

3) Arnis Gulbis

2.2. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Audit Committee members in the amount of EUR 11 500,00.





