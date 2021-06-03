Senior Executives from Affectiva and Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA join MassTLC Board of Trustees

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MassTLC Board of Trustees welcomed two Massachusetts tech leaders – Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, Co-Founder and CEO of emotion AI company, Affectiva, and Stephanie Browne, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.



“I could not be happier to have Rana and Stephanie as Trustees of the Council. Their experience and guidance will be a huge asset not only for myself and our team, but for the entire MassTLC network,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “MassTLC’s mission to accelerate innovation, growth and an inclusive tech ecosystem, and the composition and strength of our Board of Trustees is instrumental in shaping how we support our members and the greater tech community in fulfilling that mission.”

The MassTLC Board of Trustees is currently 45% female and 26% tech leaders of color. It represents Presidents, CEOs, CTOs, COOs, CHROs/CPOs, and other functional roles, and a variety of ages, company stages and customer segments. In terms of board refreshment, over half (53%) of the existing trustees are new to the board within the past five years.

“Building a diverse tech workforce is a business imperative,” remarked Affectiva Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Rana el Kaliouby. “I am excited to bring my passion and expertise to work with MassTLC’s diverse board on impactful initiatives to accelerate change in the tech industry.”

“I am excited to join a group of dedicated leaders who volunteer their talents to create an innovative, diverse Massachusetts technology community,” said Stephanie Browne, Vice President Talent Acquisition, Diversity & Inclusion, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

The new trustees join a board representing the region’s top tech leadership:

Mohamad Ali , CEO, IDG (International Data Group)

, CEO, IDG (International Data Group) Kimberly Anstett, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Iron Mountain

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Iron Mountain Lynda Applegate , Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School

, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School Kirk Arnold , Executive in Residence, General Catalyst

, Executive in Residence, General Catalyst Sean Belka , Managing Director, Corporate Development, Fidelity Investments

, Managing Director, Corporate Development, Fidelity Investments Firdaus Bhathena, Chief Digital Officer, CVS Health

Chief Digital Officer, CVS Health Tye Brady , Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics Dan Bricklin , President, Software Garden

, President, Software Garden Carla Brodley, Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University

Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University Steve Conine , Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair

, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair Jim Daniell , Founder and CEO, Revol LLC

, Founder and CEO, Revol LLC Craig Dillon , Worldwide Lead, Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft

, Worldwide Lead, Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft Renee Foster , Former President, Curriculum Associates

, Former President, Curriculum Associates Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi

Founder & CEO, Wabbi Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress Software

President & CEO, Progress Software Jim Heppelmann , President & CEO, PTC

, President & CEO, PTC Sam King, CEO, Veracode

CEO, Veracode Mike Kinkead , Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises

, Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises Dave Krupinski , Co-Founder, Care.com

, Co-Founder, Care.com Donna Levin , CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson College

, CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson College Jack Little , President & CEO, Mathworks

, President & CEO, Mathworks Matthew Littlewood , Partner, PWC

, Partner, PWC Suzanne Livingston , Engineering Director, IBM

, Engineering Director, IBM Mark Lorion , CEO, Tempo Software

, CEO, Tempo Software Steve O'Leary , Former Managing Director, Aeris Partners

, Former Managing Director, Aeris Partners Nathan Pham , State Government Affairs, Verizon

, State Government Affairs, Verizon Pam Reeve , Chair, Commonwealth Institute

, Chair, Commonwealth Institute Derek Schoettle , Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners

, Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners Marnie Seif , Chief People Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Analog Devices

, Chief People Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Analog Devices Debbie Theobald , Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares

, Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares Corey Thomas , President & CEO, Rapid7

, President & CEO, Rapid7 Sophie Vandebroek, Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer

Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer Anthony Williams , EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai Technologies

, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai Technologies Tracey Zhen, President, Zipcar

Officers were also elected, including Zipcar President Tracey Zhen, as incoming Co-Chair to serve a two-year term alongside Progress President and CEO Yogesh Gupta, who’s term ends in 2022. Also elected was PTC President and CEO, Jim Heppelmann as Secretary and PWC Partner Matthew Littlewood as Treasurer.

