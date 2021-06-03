Atlantic Canada’s First and Only 5G Network Expands to Saint John, New Brunswick

English French

Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network is also available in the cities of Moncton and Fredericton, now reaching 11 communities across the province



Canada’s largest and most reliable1 5G network is now available in over 700 communities nationwide with the commitment to reach 1,000 communities by year end

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most reliable network to reach residents and businesses in Saint John, New Brunswick². Rogers 5G, the only 5G network in Atlantic Canada, is also available in Moncton and Fredericton. As the country’s largest and most reliable 5G network, Rogers currently offers 5G access to nearly half of Canada, available in over 700 communities nationwide with the commitment to reach 1,000 by year end.

“5G is a technological game changer that will bring the best of connectivity and network performance to the residents and businesses of Saint John,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We’re incredibly proud to expand on Atlantic Canada’s first 5G network and bring the latest innovations to our own backyards as we drive prosperity for our province and for Canada.”

“The expansion of the 5th generation wireless network is an exciting opportunity, providing a new wireless standard that’s faster, more responsive and has greater capacity enhancing Saint John’s connectivity to the world!” - Donna Reardon, Mayor of Saint John, New Brunswick



A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in New Brunswick of $271 million of output, including over 1,400 full-time jobs generated and supported.

Continuing to partner and support communities in Atlantic Canada

Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB. As a part of the City of Fredericton’s Boost Civic Innovation Lab, Rogers was one of the collaborators to present the BOOST innovation camp, a week-long 5G hackathon between May 28 to June 4th, looking to address the City of Fredericton’s smart city challenges. The camp is bringing together entrepreneurs, students, researchers and technologists to explore 5G use cases and find innovative solutions for emergency first-responders and storm management systems.

Rogers recently announced it has expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating phones and plans to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during this third wave of the pandemic. The program aims to connect more Atlantic Canadian women and their children with digital lifelines and support to escape violence and abuse.

Quick Facts:

About 5G

5G will support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require real-time connectivity for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20263.

Rogers Award-Winning National Network

Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row in 2020 by umlaut.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network.



About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

2 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers



3 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50