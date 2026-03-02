Rogers Bank Introduces Canada’s First-Ever World Legend Mastercard

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Bank and Mastercard today announced the introduction of the Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard, a first-of-its-kind offering in Canada.

“We’re proud to be the first in Canada to offer the World Legend Mastercard and to provide Canadians a suite of benefits that no other card can match,” said Nick Bednarz, CEO, Rogers Bank. “With this new card, customers get more value out of their Rogers services, combined with Mastercard’s global benefits.”

Exceptional Access and Value: The Mastercard World Legend Experience

The Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard turns experiences into earning through a premier suite of connectivity, travel and dining benefits. Rogers Bank cardholders will enjoy:

Unique Value: Rogers customers receive 3% cash back value when redeeming towards Rogers products and services. Cardholders also will earn cash back globally and enjoy no FX fees as they travel.

Rogers customers receive 3% cash back value when redeeming towards Rogers products and services. Cardholders also will earn cash back globally and enjoy no FX fees as they travel. Best Entertainment: Cardholders get access to Rogers Beyond the Seat, and receive a $200 annual entertainment credit for streaming and TV services, including Rogers Xfinity, Canada’s best entertainment experience, and Sportsnet+, Canada’s #1 sports streaming platform.

Cardholders get access to Rogers Beyond the Seat, and receive a $200 annual entertainment credit for streaming and TV services, including Rogers Xfinity, Canada’s best entertainment experience, and Sportsnet+, Canada’s #1 sports streaming platform. Roam Effortlessly: Stay connected globally with 10 Roam Like Home days every year at no cost for eligible Rogers wireless customers.

Stay connected globally with 10 Roam Like Home days every year at no cost for eligible Rogers wireless customers. Elevated Dining: Get exclusive reservations at some of the world's most sought-after dining tables.

“Canadians are seeking more than rewards – they expect personalized benefits, insider access and VIP treatment that brings the exceptional into the everyday,” said Craig Reiff, Senior Vice President Core Payments, Mastercard Canada. "With the Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard, and The Mastercard Collection, we’re unlocking premium experiences, access and value that help cardholders live bigger, bolder and get closer to the passions that drive them.”

Introducing The Mastercard Collection

The Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard is introduced alongside The Mastercard Collection, a suite of globally connected dining, entertainment and travel benefits now available to Mastercard’s World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders. These benefits are available for Canadian cardholders who are travelling internationally with local benefits to be added throughout 2026 and beyond. To keep up to date on the available benefits and for more information about The Mastercard Collection, visit Priceless.com/themastercardcollection.

Experience the Extraordinary: The McLaren Technology Centre

As one of the first premium experiences unlocked by World Legend Mastercard cardholders in Canada, Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard cardholders will have a chance to win a trip to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England as part of the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team partnership. Winners will enjoy exclusive McLaren Technology Centre access, roundtrip airfare to London, hotel accommodations and premium culinary experiences.*

To sign up for the Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard and see additional terms including annual fees, visit RogersBank.com.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.



About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.



