Rogers Satellite Transforming IoT Connectivity for Asset and Fleet Management Technology

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is launching satellite-powered asset tracking technology with Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions.

“We’re proud to be the first Canadian wireless carrier to offer satellite-to-mobile service for IoT,” said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. “Businesses will now be able to seamlessly track critical assets like trailers, containers and equipment across the country, whether they’re connected to our 5G+ network or in areas where traditional cell coverage is not available.”

Powered by Rogers Satellite, GO Anywhere Plus extends visibility of assets where traditional cell coverage is not available, giving Rogers Business customers near real-time location of critical assets wherever they operate.

With Canada’s vast geography and resource-based economy, this new capability helps organizations improve uptime, strengthen logistics, and accelerate delivery of mission critical equipment. Applications include fleet and asset tracking along remote highways and rail corridors, as well as powering automated sensors for sectors like forestry and mining.

“Knowing where equipment is and whether it is ready to work is critical on a job site, especially across Canada’s vast and often remote geography,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Working with Rogers and their coast-to-coast IoT satellite-to-mobile coverage allows us to deliver an asset tracking solution to Canadian businesses that performs where other cellular networks cannot. This partnership provides our customers with the visibility and confidence they need to manage their most important assets, regardless of where they operate.”

Only 18 per cent of Canada is covered by traditional wireless networks. Using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum, Rogers Satellite enables existing IoT devices to switch seamlessly between Rogers wireless network and satellite-to-mobile service, keeping IoT devices connected in some of the most remote regions of the country.

Rogers will introduce satellite-enabled GO Anywhere hardware this spring.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and in Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

Geotab and Geotab GO Anywhere Plus are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc., used with permission.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com,1-844-226-1338

Geotab, pr@geotab.com