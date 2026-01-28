Rogers Satellite Now Included in All 5G+ Plans in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that all customers in Atlantic Canada on all 5G+ plans now have Rogers Satellite included at no extra cost for up to 24 months.

Rogers Satellite is also available to all Canadians, regardless of their carrier for $15/month.

“We’re focused on bringing customers plans that deliver the best value,” said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. “By including Rogers Satellite in all our 5G+ plans in Atlantic Canada, we're ensuring customers stay connected in more places.”

Traditional wireless networks only cover 28% of Atlantic Canada. Rogers Satellite provides connectivity throughout the region in areas where traditional cell coverage is not available, supporting popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, AccuWeather, X and CalTopo, in addition to text-messaging and text-to-911. This expanded coverage enhances safety for customers in Atlantic Canada, particularly during storm season, and when working and enjoying outdoor activities in remote parts of the provinces.

“With Rogers Satellite, no one covers Canada like Rogers,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. “Now all Atlantic Canadians can use this groundbreaking service, including apps to make voice calls in places they couldn’t before and as an additional layer of network coverage. The seamless service automatically connects customers’ phones in areas without cell service.”

Top destinations for Rogers Satellite usage in Atlantic Canada include coastal areas outside of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, and highways around Minas Basin in Nova Scotia.

Rogers customers in other regions of Canada on select plans can enjoy Rogers Satellite at no additional cost for up to 24 months.

In December, the company launched Rogers Satellite, the first and only wireless provider to offer satellite-to-mobile services in Canada.

For more information about Rogers Satellite, visit rogers.com/satellite

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338