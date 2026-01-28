Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Trey Yesavage Kicks Off Rogers Screen Break School Program

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today kicked off its Screen Break national school program with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage.

Yesavage spoke to hundreds of students from local schools at Toronto Metropolitan University about healthy screen use and active living, part of a new national program to help Canadian families address excessive screen use in youth.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Toronto to connect with young people about building a healthier, balanced relationship with their screens,” said Yesavage, 22. “It’s great to see Rogers stepping up to support that.”

Earlier this month, Rogers announced the launch of Screen Break, a new national program with four pillars to help balance screen time including parental tools, youth programming, research & partnerships, and education & advocacy.

The program includes working with professional athletes to engage teens in real-life conversations around healthy screen use through a national school program and Unplug and Play events with active living clinics.

“Athletes are everyday role models for youth, and we are excited to have Trey Yesavage join us as a Screen Break Ambassador,” said Sarah Zupnik, Rogers Screen Break Program Director. “As Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, we’re thrilled to work with Trey and other athletes to inspire young people to adopt healthy digital habits.”

Rogers is also partnering with the Dais at TMU, a public policy and leadership think tank, on student-led initiatives including its Youth Champions program to build healthy digital habits in schools. And the company will issue grants to up to four youth organizations to encourage active living. YMCA is the first national partner.

As part of the education and advocacy pillar, Rogers is working with its partner athletes and on-air talent to inspire teens to rethink their relationship with their screens through social media and advertising. Athletes including George Springer, Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse helped kick off the program with videos sharing their thoughts on screen time.

A recent Rogers study found that Canadian youth aged 11-17 spend 5.2 hours per day on their phones, far exceeding the two-hour recreational screen time limit set by the Canadian Paediatric Society. Visit Rogers.com/screenbreak for more information on the program and resources to help families.

