Wuling Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent, Interactive Experience in Wuling Almaz RS, Wuling’s First Overseas Model with Global Silver Logo, Built for Indonesian Drivers

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) has selected Cerence to power WISE (Wuling Interconnected Smart Ecosystem), the integration of Internet vehicle and ADAS features, as well as the upgraded generation of WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command). WIND, the advanced Indonesian-language automotive voice control system, launched in Wuling Almaz in 2019 as the automaker’s first smart model built for a market outside of China. As the latest innovation in Wuling Almaz RS, launched in March 2021, WIND marks a significant milestone as Cerence supports Wuling’s journey of globalization with optimized recognition of Indonesian language, as well as additional voice-powered features and functionalities.



Summoned with a simple, “Halo Wuling,” WIND in the Wuling Almaz RS includes Cerence’s conversational AI and natural language understanding technology in both the cloud and embedded in the car, as well as on-board text-to-speech, to deliver a highly intelligent, lightning-fast, and interactive assistant experience. With natural interaction in the local language, Bahasa Indonesia, WIND enables simple control of features and functions including air conditioning, windows, panoramic sunroof, and entertainment. WIND also allows users to search Indonesia's popular songs or singers, Indonesian local news, and POI navigation, setting a new standard in Indonesia for human-like, safe interaction in the car.

“We’re extraordinarily proud of the recognition WISE has received thus far from the Indonesian automotive industry and drivers in the region,” said Michael Budihardja, Brand and Marketing Director, SAIC-GM-Wuling Motor Indonesia. “The successful launch of the Wuling Almaz RS, which is powered with accelerating technology, marks a milestone achievement in the Indonesian automobile market, and we are pleased to partner with Cerence to bring smart, connected experiences to drivers in new regions.”

To support the development of WISE for the Almaz RS, Cerence conducted extensive user research and usability tests with drivers in Indonesia. Leveraging this field data combined with Cerence’s new deep learning models and neural network technology, more than 100 Cerence engineers spent more than 3,000 hours designing and developing more than 1,000 key features in partnership with Wuling that enhance the WISE experience with improved natural language understanding and speech recognition accuracy – all in just nine months.

“Cerence has always been committed to user-centric driver experiences, designing intelligent voice assistants that can understand unique needs and preferences and helping automakers to provide the next generation of intuitive and user-friendly in-car experiences, especially as they expand to new markets,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & General Manager, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “We are honored to support Wuling in its successful global expansion as we together create new mobility experiences that will have a positive impact on Indonesian drivers.”

