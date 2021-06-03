Falco Releases ESG Report

English French

MONTREAL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC: TSX-V) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the release of its sustainability report (the “Report”), providing an overview of the Corporation’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") strategies, policies, and commitments, and highlighting the progress made in relation to its activities in Québec, including its flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.



Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: “Sustainable development is an intrinsic value at Falco which influences our business plans and decision-making processes. It is an integral part to the development of our Horne 5 Project and we are invested in developing our approach using local expertise by promoting innovation as well as by increasing collaborations with our stakeholders. Recognizing the importance of the circular economy for the optimization of the use of resources, we are already integrating this approach into the planning and design of our Horne 5 Project, particularly in our management of tailings, waste rock and water.”

Hélène Cartier, Vice President Environment and Sustainable Development commented: “Our Report shows that with our innovative approach, attentive listening and desire to minimize environmental and social impacts, our team is committed to developing a mine that is well integrated and in harmony with its environment and community. Our ESG initiatives reinforce our commitment to enhance our environmental values and continue to maintain high levels of transparency and governance with our stakeholders. With a focus on our local community and a global vision, Falco aims to create a mine of the future, hoping it will contribute to transforming the mining industry.”

Highlights of the Report include our commitment to:

Protecting air quality by implementing innovative air emissions abatement measures and equipment to filter more than 98% of the mine air emissions.

Preserving the noise climate by installing our mine’s ventilation underground.

Promoting biodiversity by limiting the impact on wildlife through the adjustment of the schedule of activities, in order to protect the fish habitat and endangered species such as the common nighthawk and certain bat species;

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by: implementing the electrification of our vehicle fleet and mining equipment; using electricity for heating installations instead of natural gas; using rail transport rather than truck transport, when possible.

Protecting the watershed by using double-walled conduits for the transportation of mine tailings and recycled water, preventing spillage; installing instrumented and state-of-the-art leak retention systems; optimizing our fresh water consumption.





The Report is available on the Corporation’s website and social media platforms.



About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning 18.2% interest.

