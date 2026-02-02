Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the Corporation and OR Royalties Inc. (“OR”) have entered into an amendment to the silver purchase agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the “Silver Stream”) relating to Falco’s Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to OR funding the remaining instalments of the stream deposit and certain other deadlines. A copy of the amendment has been filed under Falco’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Falco Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company advancing the Horne 5 Project in Québec’s historic Noranda mining camp. This project is one of the most advanced undeveloped polymetallic assets in Canada, supported by established infrastructure, robust economics, and a proven technical and executive team.

