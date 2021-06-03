English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 3 June 2021 at 4.00 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions

Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2021 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Marimekko Corporation

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20210603132732_1

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-03

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 199 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 199 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Released by: Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com





