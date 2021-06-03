GCM Grosvenor to Present at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CHICAGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website.



For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for six months following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $65 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

