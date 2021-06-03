EY Announces Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Finalist

Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Garrett Langley, Co-Founder and CEO of Flock Safety, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Langley was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29, 2021, becoming lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. The company currently serves 1000+ cities in 40 states and helps solve hundreds of crimes every day.

“As a lifelong entrepreneur, I’m honored to be recognized as a finalist for one of the most prestigious awards in business,” said Langley, who founded and successfully exited two other technology companies prior to founding Flock Safety. “Our ambitious mission at Flock Safety is to eliminate crime, and we would not have reached this point without our dedicated team, innovative leadership, and committed bench of partners and investors that have supported us over the past four years to where we are today.”

Founded in 2017, Flock Safety has raised over $80 million in venture capital to date from world-class investors including Meritech Capital, Matrix Partners, Initialized Capital, Axon, Bedrock Capital, Founders Fund, and Y-Combinator. Flock Safety’s headcount has tripled since this time last year to a current employee headcount of over 270.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America.

In the Southeast, sponsors also include Premium sponsors Cresa, King & Spalding LLP and PNC Bank; and Supporting sponsor Donnelly Financial Solutions.



About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in 1000+ cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to create and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Our proprietary devices and cloud-based software reduce crime by over 70 percent. Flock Safety serves 1000 cities in 40+ states and is helping solve hundreds of crimes every day.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

